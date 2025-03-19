UK Voters From Across The Political Spectrum Feel The Same About Elon Musk

Elon Musk flashes his t-shirt that reads "DOGE" to the media as he walks on South Lawn of the White House. via Associated Press

British voters from across the political spectrum have delivered a damning verdict on Elon Musk.

Fresh polling by YouGov shows the X owner’s popularity has slumped among supporters of every party – including Reform UK.

According to the survey, 80% of Brits now have an unfavourable view of Musk, up from 71% in January.

Meanwhile, the number who have a favourable view of him has fallen from 18% to 13% over the same period.

Some 93% of those who backed Labour at the last election have an unfavourable view of him, while for Lib Dem supporters the figure is 92%.

The vast majority of Tories – 81% – also have a negative opinion of Musk, but it is his standing among Reform UK voters which is most striking.

In January, Musk still had a favourability rating with them of plus seven, but it now stands at minus 22, with the proportion of Reform supporters holding an unfavourable view of him soaring from 40% to 58%.

The latest poll was carried out after Musk declared that he no longer backed Nigel Farage to be Reform UK leader.

Musk's popularity has slumped with British voters. YouGov

Patrick English, head of political analytics at YouGov, said: “There has been a particularly sharp rise in the number of people with an unfavourable opinion of Musk among supporters of right-leaning parties.