UK Voters From Across The Political Spectrum Feel The Same About Elon Musk

British voters from across the political spectrum have delivered a damning verdict on Elon Musk.
Fresh polling by YouGov shows the X owner’s popularity has slumped among supporters of every party – including Reform UK.
According to the survey, 80% of Brits now have an unfavourable view of Musk, up from 71% in January.
Meanwhile, the number who have a favourable view of him has fallen from 18% to 13% over the same period.
Unsurprisingly, given Musk’s online feuds with both Keir Starmer and Ed Davey, the tech billionaire is particularly unpopular with Labour and Lib Dem voters.
Some 93% of those who backed Labour at the last election have an unfavourable view of him, while for Lib Dem supporters the figure is 92%.
The vast majority of Tories – 81% – also have a negative opinion of Musk, but it is his standing among Reform UK voters which is most striking.
In January, Musk still had a favourability rating with them of plus seven, but it now stands at minus 22, with the proportion of Reform supporters holding an unfavourable view of him soaring from 40% to 58%.
The latest poll was carried out after Musk declared that he no longer backed Nigel Farage to be Reform UK leader.
Patrick English, head of political analytics at YouGov, said: “There has been a particularly sharp rise in the number of people with an unfavourable opinion of Musk among supporters of right-leaning parties.
“This may have something to do with the billionaire’s attacks on Nigel Farage earlier this year, or possibly just his association with the Trump presidency.”