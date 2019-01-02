With a sharp frost on the ground and a bite in the air, the first day back to work after the New Year festivities felt much colder outside, with many parts of Britain experiencing a drop in temperatures.

The mercury dipped as low as -6C overnight. A weather system currently brewing over the Arctic means we have a 60% likelihood of a potentially lengthy cold snap, sending temperatures plummeting and giving rise to the possibility of snow.

The weather system, known as SSW, occurs when air high over the North Pole warms and pushes colder Arctic temperatures down towards Britain, leading to a plunge in temperature for up to two weeks.

SSW has given periods of temperatures as low as -18C in recent years, including -18.4C in the Highlands in Scotland in February 2009.