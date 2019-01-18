Councils have stockpiled 1.4m tonnes of grit in preparation for more snow and plunging temperatures expected this weekend.

Overnight frosts and further snow are forecast to continue on Saturday and Sunday and the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for possible snow over hills in the south of Scotland, northern England and north Midlands.

Between one and four centimetres of snow could accumulate in the highest areas, forecasters said.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected as a band of rain, sleet and snow moves slowly east across England and southern Scotland.

Councils have been preparing for bad weather and some already deployed gritters.

In Lancashire, the county council’s fleet of 45 gritters have been in action today ahead of a band of rain, sleet and snow due to hit the county this afternoon. Meanwhile gritting crews have also been out in Leicestershire.

Chief meteorologist Andy Page said the cold weather will continue into next week.

He added: “On Monday and early Tuesday, a band of heavier rain, hill snow and strong winds will move quickly south across the UK, followed by wintry showers for the middle of the week.

“Some of the showers will be heavy bringing a mixture of rain, hail, sleet and snow, most frequently across parts of the north and west.”