Dominic Lipinski - PA Images via Getty Images People sit in the sun in London's St James's Park on Saturday.

Britons flocked to beer gardens, parks and beaches across the country on Saturday as the nation basked in extraordinary February heat.

Thermometers rose to a positively balmy 17.6C in Kinlochewe, Scotland, as weather forecasters said temps rose up to seven degrees higher than normal.

Thousands of people posted pictures of themselves enjoying the blinding sunshine, with more than a few opting for a traditional pub garden.