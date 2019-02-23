Britons flocked to beer gardens, parks and beaches across the country on Saturday as the nation basked in extraordinary February heat.
Thermometers rose to a positively balmy 17.6C in Kinlochewe, Scotland, as weather forecasters said temps rose up to seven degrees higher than normal.
Thousands of people posted pictures of themselves enjoying the blinding sunshine, with more than a few opting for a traditional pub garden.
The mild conditions broke after millions woke to widespread fog and mist.
The Met Office said low cloud and fog would clear from most areas, save southeastern coastal areas, making way for dry hazy conditions.
“Areas of low cloud and fog across southern/central England will clear from all but southeastern coasts this morning, giving a dry day with hazy sunshine. Cloudier and breezier in the far west with a little rain. Very mild for many,” the forecaster said.
Forecasters added that Saturday evening would see the emergence of misty low cloud across southern, central and eastern parts of England, developing into fog in some places by Sunday morning.
“Dry with clear spells elsewhere, but cloudier and windy in the northwest,” the Met Office said.
The mild temperatures and strong sunshine are set to continue on Sunday and into Monday, according to the latest forecast.