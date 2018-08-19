Milder temperatures are set to give way to a burst of “very warm” weather this week, forecasters said.

Sunday got off to a cloudy, rainy start for many, with heavy showers in northern England and southern and eastern Scotland.

But as the rain clears, clouds will remain for most while temperatures remain much cooler than Britons came to expect during the summer’s heatwave.

London and Cardiff will both see highs of 19C, Aberdeen will peak at 12C amid stormy conditions in the wake of Tropical Storm Ernesto, while Belfast will see thermometers rise to 17C.

Sunday night will see low cloud and hill fog in some places, while a light drizzle can be expected for northern parts and Scotland, where temperatures will also be markedly cooler.