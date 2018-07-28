Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images Lightning strikes near The Shard in London on Friday as torrential rain continues on Saturday.

Wilting Britons face a reprieve this weekend with forecasters predicting the UK will be lashed by wet and windy weather and much cooler temperatures. Torrential downpours have already been seen in some parts, with as much as 30mm of rainfall in one hour and 60mm in three hours, while large hail, frequent lightning and strong, gusty winds look set to be additional hazards. Yet despite calmer temperatures, those setting out on holidays have faced long delays on flights, ferries and Eurotunnel services. Waits of up to five hours are expected for those attempting to cross the Channel Tunnel, while those heading to mainland Europe by ferry were told to expect tailbacks. Meanwhile, Stansted Airport said pictures of snaking queues in departures were the result of passengers staying overnight due to cancelled flights.

PA Wire/PA Images Lightning flashes over Humber estuary near Hull as clouds obscure a view of the 'Blood moon', the longest lunar eclipse of the century which sees Earth's natural satellite turn blood red.

While some will have welcomed the rain and the cooler temperatures overnight, those keen to catch a glimpse of the blood moon, the longest lunar eclipse of the 21st century, may have been disappointed. The cloud cover meant the rare celestial event was not visible to many in Hampshire and Wiltshire in the south and south west, to Hull in east Yorkshire, Liverpool in the north west and Dublin in Ireland. Yellow warnings for rain have also been issued for Northern Ireland, with thunder possible. While the same warnings have been issued for north east Scotland until 2pm on Saturday. Singer Sir Tom Jones was forced to cancel a concert due to the wet weather. York Racecourse tweeted that the show had been called off because of the “thunder and lightning storms”. Will Lang, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said conditions would change over the weekend. He said: “While Saturday will be a pleasant, but breezy day in many places, we are in for a change on Sunday with a wet and windy day in stark contrast to what has been typical recently. “We have already issued a Met Office weather warning for the impacts of wind and rain in south-west England and south Wales. “Southerly winds will gust at around 35-40 mph and up to 50mph for exposed coasts and hills. “Rain will be most persistent over hills and parts of the Brecon Beacons and Dartmoor could see as much as 60-80mm of rain.” Tony Wafer, RNLI community safety manager, said: “If you are heading to the coast this weekend, please find out where your nearest lifeguarded beach is and ask the lifeguards for advice on conditions, especially if you are going in the water. “RNLI lifeboats and lifeguards have had four times as many rescues of inflatables so far this summer than they did last year.”