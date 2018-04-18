Sun worshippers rejoice – for Wednesday is officially the hottest day of the year so far – and temperatures could even tip 25C in the south east.

Tuesday was previously the warmest this year, with 20.9C recorded in Santon Downham, Suffolk, but the mercury exceeded that today, hitting 22.6C in Gravesend by midday.

By 25C, the temperature wil be more than 10C higher than the UK average for the time of year.