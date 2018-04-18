Sun worshippers rejoice – for Wednesday is officially the hottest day of the year so far – and temperatures could even tip 25C in the south east.
Tuesday was previously the warmest this year, with 20.9C recorded in Santon Downham, Suffolk, but the mercury exceeded that today, hitting 22.6C in Gravesend by midday.
By 25C, the temperature wil be more than 10C higher than the UK average for the time of year.
And the high temperatures will not just be confined to one part of the country, with 20C-21C expected in Newcastle, 18C-19C in Northern Ireland and 17C in Glasgow.
Met Office meteorologist Mark Wilson said: “It’s going to be a pretty nice day – it will be a slow start in places with cloud first thing.
“But by mid-afternoon there will be lots of unbroken sunshine.”
Thursday could see even higher temperatures – 25C-26C in the south east – as warm air continues to come up through Spain and on to the UK.
Friday and Saturday will be continue the trend of this mini-heatwave with dry, very warm and sunny weather for most, although there it will be cooler and cloudier at times around the coast and isolated showers in parts.
Sunday will turn cloudier with a risk of heavy thundery showers