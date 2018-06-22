The mercury is set to soar to a sizzling 30C in the coming week – bringing British temperatures on a par with Spain’s Marbella.

The scorching heatwave will culminate on Wednesday, which forecasters say could be the hottest day of 2018, after a weekend of wall-to-wall sunshine around the UK.

Martin Bowles, operational meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “There’s widespread sunshine for several days due. “Over the weekend it’s going to stay sunny across the board almost everywhere.

“The temperature will be up a little bit each day.”