Weather warnings were in place on Friday morning after dense fog cloaked parts of southern England.

A chilly start for many carried the risk of potentially troublesome patches of fog as temperatures dipped as low as -3.3C (26F) overnight.

Thermometers were expected to bounce back into double figures across the board with highs of up to 16C (61F).

There is the risk of some travel disruption across a swathe of southern England on Friday morning due to patches of dense fog.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for fog stretching from Cornwall to London and Kent that will be in place from 5am until 11am.