Michael Gove has inadvertently demonstrated an uncanny knack for all things meteorological after accurately predicting the weather on Tuesday.

The environment secretary warned “winter is coming” if MPs voted against Theresa May’s Brexit deal, which they duly did.

And lo and behold, here comes the winter.

Westminster might be reaching boiling point, but the mercury is set to tumble after a spell of unseasonably warm weather.

Meteorologist with the Met Office Marco Petagna said: “Things are turning colder, but it is just more typical winter conditions.