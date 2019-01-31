Motorists are warned over the threat of dense freezing fog as forecasters confirm Thursday is the coldest morning of winter so far.

Drivers should allow for extra time to complete their journeys and be alert to adverse road conditions, especially in central parts, Highways England said.

School closures were reported across Scotland on Thursday, with Highland Council saying 11 schools were shut due to disruption on roads.

Yellow weather warnings – which suggest it is highly likely that conditions could cause some disruption – are in place for much of England, Wales and Scotland.