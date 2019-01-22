A band of cold weather has brought snow and ice to large parts of the country – with some regions at risk of ‘thundersnow’ as winter tightens its grip. Yellow warnings of ice are to remain in place across most of the United Kingdom throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday, as cold air moves in behind the rain. Showers are forecast to continue to bring rain, sleet or snow at times, although significant flurries are expected to remain limited to higher ground.

When thunderstorms occur during the snowy weather, it can lead to a rare phenomenon called thundersnow. Thundersnow is caused in the same way thunder and lightning are triggered during the warmer months, when a pocket of warm air at ground level rises and collides with the colder air above it. Thus, in the cooler winter months, the country is pelted with snow. When thundersnow occurs at night, the lightning appears brighter – a consequence of it reflecting off the snowflakes. Temperatures in London and Cardiff are expected to peak at 5C, while Birmingham will see highs of 3C and 2C in Edinburgh.

PA Wire/PA Images Heavy snow fall in Glasgow's West End