'Ball Now In Russia's Court': Ukraine Accepts America's 30-Day Ceasefire Proposal

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the European leaders' summit to discuss Ukraine, hosted by Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, at Lancaster House, London, Sunday March 2, 2025. via Associated Press

Ukraine has agreed to a 30-day ceasefire proposal in its war against Russia following a day of talks with the US.

The US has also decided to immediately lift its suspension of military aid and intelligence sharing for Ukraine after lengthy discussions in Saudi Arabia.

The American delegation promised to now take the plan to Moscow, although the Kremlin has so far opposed anything aside from a permanent end to the conflict – without any Russian concessions.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio – who led the US team – said the “ball is now in Russia’s court”, adding: “I hope they’re going to say yes. If they do, then I think we’ve made great progress. If they say no, then we’ll unfortunately know what the impediment is to peace here.”

Donald Trump has said he plans to invite Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy back to the White House now and that he will be speaking to Vladimir Putin about the ceasefire this week.

He said: “It takes two to tango, as they say.”

The US’s special envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to fly to Moscow this week to meet with Kremlin representatives and possibly Putin, according to AP news agency.

Zelenskyy, who did not take part in the talks, said the Ukrainian delegation had proposed three main ideas including “silence in the sky” and at sea, as well as “real measures to establish trust” – like releasing Ukrainian prisoners.

In a statement, he said: “The American side understands our arguments, accepts our proposals. I want to thank President Trump for the constructiveness of our teams’ conversation.”

He said the US suggested a complete ceasefire for 30 days in the Black Sea and along the frontline, adding: “Ukraine accepts this proposal. We consider it positive and we are ready to take such a step.”

The Ukrainian president added that the US “must convince” Russia to agree to this plan, and noted that a key part of the meeting was “America’s readiness to resume defence assistance to Ukraine”.

Zelenskyy said: “Ukraine is ready for peace. Russia must show its readiness to end the war or continue the war. It is time for the full truth.”

The success of the eight-hour talks has already been welcomed by Ukraine’s European allies, especially after a major row between Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House last month threatened to split the west’s united approach.

PM Keir Starmer said: “I warmly welcome the agreement today in Jeddah and congratulate President Trump and President Zelenskyy for this remarkable breakthrough.

“This is an important moment for peace in Ukraine and we now all need to redouble our efforts to get to a lasting and secure peace as soon as possible.

“As both American and Ukrainian delegations have said, the ball is now in the Russian court. Russia must now agree to a ceasefire and an end to the fighting too.

“I will be convening leaders this Saturday to discuss next steps. We are ready to help bring an end to this war in a just and permanent way that allows Ukraine to enjoy its freedom.”

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said it was a “positive development” and Poland’s PM Donald Tusk said Europe “stands ready to help reach a just and lasting peace”.