Ukraine Ambassador To UK Accuses US Of 'Destroying The World Order'

Donald Trump and Valerii Zaluzhnyi AP

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK has just accused Donald Trump’s administration of “destroying the world order”.

It comes after the White House decided to stop sharing intelligence on Russia with Ukraine, and four people died in a overnight missile strike on Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s home city of Kryvyi Rih.

Trump has also so far refused to commit to providing US military support for any peace deal, and insisted Europe must do more to defend itself.

Speaking at an event organised by international affairs think tank Chatham House in London on Thursday, Valerii Zaluzhnyi said: “It is not just the axis of evil trying to revise the world order...The US is destroying the world order.

“It is obvious the White House has questioned the unity of the whole western world.

“And now Washington is trying to delegate the security issues to Europe without the participation of the US.”

Zaluzhnyi – a former commander in chief of the Ukrainian armed forces – also warned that the Nato military alliance may collapse, and said Russia will try to seize Europe next.

His alarming remarks come after Trump upended the united western approach to the war in recent weeks.

He has brought Vladimir Putin back onto the world stage after three years of global isolation, and fractured the US relationship with Ukraine by falsely accusing the country of starting the conflict.

The US president also stopped sending military aid to Kyiv this week, a move which successfully forced Ukraine to agree it would start negotiations with Russia.

But Trump has not said when he will be reinstating the crucial military support.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to join European Union leaders in Brussels today to discuss the war in another emergency summit.

The continent is now facing additional pressure to fill in the gaps the US support has left behind, so that Ukraine can continue fighting.

Zaluzhnyi’s comments also follow the New Zealand’s High Commissioner to the UK’s recent attack on Trump – for which he has just been fired.

Phil Goff pointed to a speech from British wartime leader Winston Churchill in 1938, where he warned then PM Neville Chamberlain: “You had the choice between war and dishonour. You choose dishonour, yet you will have war.”

Goff said: “President Trump has restored the bust of Churchill to the Oval Office. But do you think he really understands history?”

