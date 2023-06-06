Breach Of Major Ukrainian Dam Threatens Mass Flooding In A Matter Of Hours

A major dam at a hydro-electric power plant on Ukraine’s longest river has just been breached, threatening mass flooding.

According to a Ukrainian official in the area, in just five hours after the breach, the water levels could reach a critical height in the surrounding areas.

As the situation is still unfolding, here’s what you need to know.

What’s happened?

Kakhovska Hydroelectric Power Plant, which dates back to the Soviet era, is in the city of Nova Kakhovka. It’s part of southern Kherson, a region which is under Russian control and was annexed illegally back In September.

On Tuesday morning, Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command released a statement alleging that “Russian occupation troops blew up the dam”.

The plant’s operator later confirmed that “as a result of blasts in the machine hall, the Kakhvoka hydroelectric power station is completely destroyed. It is not recoverable.”

Meanwhile, the river levels are reportedly increasing at around 15cm an hour.

It has not been possible to independently verify who is behind the attack just yet.

The hydroelectric station is already totally submerged. Ukraine’s energy authorities say it is likely beyond repair. pic.twitter.com/w5FfAkV8E7 — Oliver Carroll (@olliecarroll) June 6, 2023

Why is this so dangerous?

At least 10 different settlements are at risk of being flooded in the area, meaning at least 16,000 people may be in danger, according to the head of the Kherson military’s regional administration.

It’s worth remembering that Russian troops also occupy land to the east of the river, meaning both sides will be affected.

Authorities have called for residents in low lying parts of the city to evacuate and seek shelter elsewhere. Some have already been evacuated by bus, and moved to different cities across the country.

Ukraine has also warned that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is also threatened – it sits on the banks of Dnipro around 160km further north. Water is needed for the state to receive power for turbine capacitors and for the safety systems of the plant, although the cooling system is currently full. But, if the water tank levels decrease, it will not be able to fill up again using reserves from Dnipro.

The Ukrainian state nuclear energy generation company Energoatom said that the explosion which breached the river “may have negative consequences” but that the situation was under control for now.

The UN organisation, the International Atomic Energy Agency, says it is also monitoring the situation closely.

The Russian occupied peninsula Crimea could also be affected, because its water supplies relies on access to the Dnipro.

What does Ukraine say?

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy called an emergency meeting with his top security and defence officials early on Tuesday morning.

He blamed “Russian terrorists” in a post on Twitter, saying that the dam’s destruction “only confirms for the whole world that they must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land”.

Russian terrorists. The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam only confirms for the whole world that they must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land. Not a single meter should be left to them, because they use every meter for terror. It’s only… pic.twitter.com/ErBog1gRhH — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 6, 2023

The Head of Zelenskyy’s office Andriy Yermak, has also claimed Russia would be responsible for depriving people in Crimea of drinking water and alleged Russia’s actions “post a threat” to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Yuri Sak, adviser to Ukraine’s ministry of defence, told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme that phone interceptions indicate Russia could target more dams.

He explained: “The UN atomic agency has been informed. For the moment, there is no immediate risk, but of course the situation develops very rapidly.”

Kherson’s regional head Oleksandr Prokudin has accused Russia of committing “yet another act of terror”, and said that water levels in the Dnipro river will be “critical” within five hours.

He called for people in both Ukraine and Russia controlled sides of the river to leave.

What does Russia say?

A Russian-installed local official initially said the dam itself was not damaged, only the upper part of the plant, and blamed the attack on Ukraine.

Russia’s state news agency then reported that the dam was struck by firing from the Olkha multiple missile launcher, which is a Ukrainian weapon.

What does the West say?

Preisdent of the European Council Charles Michel said he was “shocked by the unprecedented attack on the dam, saying the destruction of this civilian infrastructure “qualifies as a war crime”.

He also blamed Russia for the attack and said the Kremlin would be held to account.

The UK’s foreign secretary James Cleverly was already in Kyiv when the explosion happened.

He told Reuters: “I’ve heard reports of the explosion on the dam and the risk of flooding. It’s too early to make any kind of meaningful asseessment of the details.”

He said this was only an issue because of “Russia’s unprovoked full-scale invasion” of Ukraine and called for Moscow to remove its troops.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with the latest developments.

A satellite image shows Nova Khakovka Dam in Kherson region, Ukraine May 28, 2023. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES via Reuters