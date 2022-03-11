2 Ukrainians Calmly Defuse Unexploded Russian Bomb In Heart-Pounding Video

Faced with a live Russian bomb in the northern city of Chernihiv, two Ukrainians used a bottle of water to calmly defuse it.

One man poured water over the tip of the unexploded projectile as the other carefully removed its detonator in footage the State Emergency Service of Ukraine shared online Wednesday.

The bomb came from a downed Russian fighter jet, according to the Ukrainian government report.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper called the clip “a moment of remarkable cool under pressure,” praising the pair for their “utter calm in a storm that’s only expected to grow.”

Watch the video here:

The video went viral on social media as Ukrainians continued to flee their country amid the military invasion ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

