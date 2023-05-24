Una Healy SOPA Images via Getty Images

Una Healy has revealed the truth about her so-called “throuple” relationship with David Haye and Sian Osborne.

The former Saturdays singer was previously reported to have been in a three-way relationship with both the former heavyweight champion and model, which she has now said she is “relieved” to share was not the case.

Appearing on Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally’s podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, the Irish singer has clarified that while she and Sian were both dating David at the same time, the two women were not dating one another.

She said: “I did meet her, really nice girl, [but] I didn’t get to know her very well, it wasn’t a throuple.

“The T word, I had to google it myself because I’d never heard it, I was like ‘what is this, why am I being called this name that I have never heard of, I don’t know what it is?’.”

Una explained that she first met David on a dating app last summer, where he told her he had just broken up with his girlfriend but confirmed he doesn’t “believe that the traditional relationship exists anymore”.

Describing herself as a “monogamous person”, Una said she knew David wasn’t “husband material”, but was having a “bit of fun” following her divorce to rugby star Ben Foden.

She said she first met Sian after David wanted to introduce them to one another as they were both “very special” to him.

At first, she explained she “wasn’t fond of the idea” but thought being pictured together as a trio would ensure people didn’t believe David was cheating on Sian with her.

Una described David as being both of their boyfriend until she returned to Ireland in January when she “unsubscribed” to the relationship with David, re-iterating that Sian was “not my girlfriend”.

“I really enjoyed my relationship with him, he is actually a really nice guy, he was very kind to me, very honest, but it run it’s course and I have been single every since,” she said.

Una added: “I don’t want to be part of a three-way relationship.”

The Irish singer said she feels “relieved” to share her side of the story, saying: “I’m actually getting to say the truth from the horse’s mouth, it’s not rumours, it’s the truth.”

She added: “I’m a monogamous person, hopefully I will settle down again one day with a nice monogamous man.”