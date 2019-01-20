Universal Credit Claimants Are Being 'Trapped In A Downward Spiral Of Debt And Hardship'

Universal Credit claimants are left “swimming against a tide of unmanageable repayments” when they are forced to take loans ahead of their first payments, it has been claimed.

The comments come as the government has responded to a damning report by the work and pensions select committee, which raised concerns about claimant debt.

The controversial new welfare system, which combines six benefits payments into one, encourages claimants to take out a loan while they wait for their first payment.

Many people are forced to take out the interest-free loan – called an advance payment – because the first payments of the new benefit take at least five weeks to come through after claimants apply, and in the meantime their existing benefits are stopped.

The loans have to be paid back within 12 months.

The department for work and pensions “aggressive approach” to collecting debts can compound matters further, leaving claimants “swimming against a tide of unmanageable repayments” which “pile debt upon debt, trapping people in a downward spiral of debt and hardship”. Frank Field, chair of the committee, said.

In its recent report on support for childcare costs under Universal Credit the Committee expressed deep alarm at DWP’s suggestion that parents struggling to find the upfront payment for childcare, to enable them to get back into work, should take out a budgeting advance.

The department claimed budgeting advances are “not a loan”, despite the government’s own website stating that they are.