Universal Credit Delays Forcing Women Back Into Abusive Relationships, Charity Warns

Delays in Universal Credit payments are forcing some women back into abusive relationships they have fled from, a charity has warned.

Demelza Lobb, of Refuge, which offers support to those escaping domestic violence, revealed to MPs that some women who had to wait weeks to receive their benefit had returned to dangerous situations “because they would have an income”.

Giving evidence to the work and pensions select committee, Lobb said it was one of the main difficulties the charity had faced during the roll-out of the controversial new benefits system, which sees a single payment made to a single household.

“It’s very difficult for women who may not have ever budgeted in their lives - they may have been in a relationship from a very young age and they may not know how to budget at all,” she added.

“I had a woman recently who had been locked in her home for 10 years.

“She had never bought nappies for her children, so budgeting on Universal Credit was brand new to her.

“And then to have a delay, when she had had the bravery to leave and then not be able, necessarily - without crisis loans from the refuge - to afford those nappies, was very stressful.