On Christmas Eve, HuffPost UK published a heart-wrenching story about a single mum facing the festive season penniless because her benefit payments had been stopped due to Universal Credit.

Joanne Harrison, from Leeds, was one of many who had an agonising five-week wait for money over the Christmas period. In her case, this came after she was forced to apply for the government’s landmark new benefit in December.

The 43-year-old bravely revealed how she was unable to buy her son and grandson, who she is legal guardian for, any Christmas presents and that she was relying on food parcels from her local foodbank to feed her family.

When HuffPost UK spoke to Joanne the day before her story went online, she told us she had been living on beans and toast so the kids, aged 13 and five, could at least have proper a meal each day.

But within hours of publishing the story, something amazing happened.

Emails came into HuffPost UK’s news room from people who wanted to donate money to the single mum, to help her through the Christmas period.

Within 24 hours, Joanne had received £500 from well wishers. The cash was enough to buy the boys Christmas presents. And it has also allowed the family to eat relatively normally in the weeks since.

Another anonymous donor has also offered to pay off Joanne’s debts of £3,000 in order to help her get back on a stable footing once her Universal Credit payments eventually begin on January 17.