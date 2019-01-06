Universal Credit: Next Phase Of Roll-Out Halted Following Widespread Criticism

The next phase of the Universal Credit programme has been halted following widespread criticism of the extension of the controversial benefits system.

Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd is to scrap an imminent Commons vote on plans allowing all existing claimants of relevant benefits to be moved onto the new all-in-one payment.

Instead she plans to seek approval to move just 10,000 claimants onto UC to monitor the way the system works.

Influential committees in both Houses of Parliament had raised concerns about the plan to move around three million claimants onto UC and the Government faced losing a Commons vote on the “managed migration” programme.

Allies of the Work and Pensions Secretary insisted the decision to overhaul the migration was not due to fear of a Tory revolt but because it was the right way to handle the change.

The change comes after Ms Rudd took over from Esther McVey at the Department for Work and Pensions in November.

A source said Ms Rudd had taken a “no-holds-barred” approach and wanted a “fresh mandate” from Parliament for the roll-out of UC once it had been trialled.