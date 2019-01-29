DWP Defends Using 'Actor' To Promote Universal Credit

The Department for Work and Pensions has defended a video promoting crisis-hit Universal Credit after it was suggested the clip’s star previously described himself as an actor.
The DWP said Charlie Watson, who championed the government’s flagship benefits programme in a video shared by Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd, was a legitimate former claimant who had a positive experience while enrolled on the welfare system.
The department told HuffPost UK that Watson was primarily a fitness trainer based in Salford, Greater Manchester, and had signed onto Universal Credit during a bad patch.
A spokesperson vehemently denied online claims, first highlighted by welfare blogger Alex Tiffin, that Watson read from a script and said he was not paid for his appearance in the video promotion.
The DWP expressed concern that online abuse could put claimants off speaking about their experiences of Universal Credit.
It came after campaigners criticising the government’s welfare policies exposed an Instagram account which apparently belonged to Watson.
The account included images which appeared to show Watson beside cameras, a green-screen backdrop, and outside the Los Angeles Film School.
One post from April 2018 that showed men dressed in military uniforms was captioned: “Amazing night filming for Sky Atlantic!”
Another post from the same time carried a caption that promoted upcoming Sky One drama Curfew, which lists Game Of Thrones star Sean Bean amongst its cast.
A further post from 2013 appears to show Watson in front of a studio camera and includes the hashtags: ”#acting, #presenting and #camera #lights #action”.
A DWP spokesperson said in a statement: “Everything portrayed in the video is true, and the people speaking are not paid to do so.
“Charlie is a real Universal Credit claimant who has now moved into work and his work coach, shown in the video, still works at the jobcentre.
“Charlie was asked to speak about his Universal Credit experience – his responses were not scripted.
“I do not know Charlie’s work history prior to his joining Universal Credit.”
Universal Credit has been plagued by problems, including a now-scrapped six week stall in payments, and a reported surge in the use of loan sharks and food banks.
HuffPost UK has contacted Watson via the DWP for further comment.