University accommodation tends to look pretty bland, but adding your own stamp with a few key accessories can make all the difference.

“I always used to get homesick whenever I was away from home, but I didn’t feel homesick while I was at uni and I honestly think it’s because I made my room my own,” says graduate Beth Mahoney, who’s about to start her Masters in September.

Of course painting the walls or drilling nails to hang photos goes against most rental agreements, whether you’re in university halls or have a private landlord, so you’re going to need to work with what you’ve got.

With that in mind, we asked interior designers and bloggers for their top tips for sprucing up small spaces on a student budget, then picked some affordable products to help you along your way.