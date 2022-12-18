36 Unmissable Films To Watch On TV Over The Festive Season

A selection of films being shown on TV over the festive period Shutterstock

After another turbulent 12 months, we’ve all earned a break, and because of the way Christmas and Boxing Day fall in 2022, we’re in for a few extra Bank Holidays to see out the year.

More days off means more time to sit at home and catch up on the films that are on TV, and this year there are some real gems to tune in for, from nostalgic family favourites to exciting new releases.

Here’s our guide to the most unmissable of the lot – plus who they’re such ideal viewing for...

How The Grinch Stole Christmas

When’s it on? 22 December at 3pm on ITV

Perfect for: Kicking off the celebrations with a true 21st century classic.

Paddington

When’s it on? 22 December at 3.15pm on BBC One (look out for the much-loved sequel later in the week, too)

Perfect for: Putting a smile on the entire family’s face.

Hook

When’s it on? 22 December at 5.20pm on Channel 5

Perfect for: If you want to indulge in some nostalgia but you’re not quite ready to bust out the Christmas films just yet.

Skyfall

When’s it on? 22 December at 8pm on ITV

Perfect for: Appeasing whichever member of your family it is who keeps randomly blurting it out, “well, it’s not Christmas without a bit of Bond, is it?”

Die Hard

When’s it on? 22 December at 11.15pm on ITV

Perfect for: Shutting up whoever keeps insisting to you that Die Hard is a Christmas film (or, if that person is you, proving to everyone why you’re right)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

When’s it on? 23 December on Netflix

Perfect for: Uniting everyone just before Christmas as you share your theories about this gripping (and seriously fun!) whodunit.

Strange World

When’s it on? 23 December on Disney+

Perfect for: If you want to try and recreate the fun you all had watching Encanto together this time last year.

Last Christmas

When’s it on? 23 December at 11.10pm on BBC One

Perfect for: If you fancy something unchallenging and Chistmassy you haven’t already watched a thousand times.

King Of Kings

When’s it on? Christmas Eve at 9.55am on BBC Two

Perfect for: That relative who always fancies sitting through biblical epic at this time of year (at least this one is on nice and early in the day).

Arthur Christmas

When’s it on? Christmas Eve at 12.45pm on ITV

Perfect for: Those who need to distract any children in the household while they do some last-minute wrapping before the big day.

It’s A Wonderful Life

When’s it on? Christmas Eve at 1.25pm on Channel 4

Perfect for: If (and only if!) you are ready to cry incessantly for at least an hour.

Home Alone

When’s it on? Christmas Eve at 5.25pm on Channel 4

Perfect for: Frankly, it’s “perfect for” Christmas Eve at 5.25pm. We’ll be watching. Don’t miss the sequel the following day, too.

White Christmas

When’s it on? Christmas Day at 11.35am on BBC Two

Perfect for: If you feel like kicking off the day’s festivities with a true classic from Hollywood’s golden age.

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

When’s it on? Christmas Day at 3.10pm on BBC Two

Perfect for: Anyone who wants to celebrate Marilyn Monroe at her absolute peak, particularly as it’s followed immediately by Some Like It Hot on the same channel.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again!

When’s it on? Christmas Day at 8pm on ITV2

Perfect for: Those who feel like making the phrase “as camp as Christmas” a reality.

Love Actually

When’s it on? Christmas Day at 10.45pm on ITV

Perfect for: If you want to finish off your Christmas Day the right way, by singing along with Bill Nighy, dancing along with Hugh Grant and/or weeping along with Emma Thompson.

My Fair Lady

When’s it on? Boxing Day at 11.50am on Channel 5

Perfect for: Anyone in the mood for a good old-fashioned musical. Altogether now: “I could have daaaaanced all night…”

Frozen

When’s it on? Boxing Day at 12.15pm on BBC One

Perfect for: If you really feel like leaning into the winter vibes (and don’t mind singing Let It Go to yourself until at least New Year’s Day).

Mary Poppins

When’s it on? Boxing Day at 2.25pm on BBC One

Perfect for: Literally anyone. Watch it, we promise it’s even better and more magical than you remember.

Matilda

When’s it on? Boxing Day at 2.40pm on ITV2

Perfect for: When you’re done with Christmas films for another year but want to keep the wholesome vibes going.

The Mitchells vs The Machines

When’s it on? Boxing Day at 3.30pm on ITV

Perfect for: Families who fancy watching a completely new take on the animated adventure genre.

Ghostbusters

When’s it on? Boxing Day at 4.40pm on BBC One

Perfect for: A dose of cheerful 80s nostalgia.

Goodfellas

When’s it on? Boxing Day at 10.15pm on BBC Two

Perfect for: Anyone who’s happy to see the back of Christmas for another year and wants to watch a film that’s about as far from festive as you can get .

Hello, Dolly!

When’s it on? 27 December at 1.30pm on BBC Two

Perfect for: If days of back-to-back musicals have got your toes tapping, and it’s a feeling you want to keep going.

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

When’s it on? 27 December at 1.30pm on ITV

Perfect for: Educating anyone who’s not yet seen E.T. about what a great film it is – plus this year it celebrated its 40th anniversary, so what better reason to delve back into an old favourite?

Moana

When’s it on? 28 December at 3.50pm on BBC One

Perfect for: If you need a break from the relentlessly grim December weather.

Bridesmaids

When’s it on? 29 December at 9pm on ITV2

Perfect for: Quite simply, a great big laugh.

In Bed With Madonna

When’s it on? 29 December at 12.35am on BBC Two

Perfect for: Pop lovers who need a reminder about why there is, and always will be, only one Queen of Pop.

Raiders Of The Lost Ark

When’s it on? 30 December at 8pm on Channel 4

Perfect for: Film fans who feel like getting excited for the return of Indiana Jones in 2023 (the rest of the series is also airing on Channel 4 over the course of the week).

Inside Out

When’s it on? New Year’s Eve at 2.50pm on BBC One

Perfect for: Anyone who fancies rushing through every possible emotional reaction in the space of an hour and a half, in an unmistakably Pixar fashion.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

When’s it on? New Year’s Eve at 3.20pm on ITV

Perfect for: If you feel like ending a difficult year on a sugary sweet (literally!) note.

New Year’s Eve

When’s it on? New Year’s Eve at 5.45pm on ITV2

Perfect for: The title kind of says it all, to be honest.

No Time To Die

When’s it on? New Year’s Day at 8pm on ITV

Perfect for: Anyone who really wants to start 2023 with a bang.

Death Becomes Her

When’s it on? 2 January at 12.05pm on ITV

Perfect for: A bit of silly and camp (but still iconic!) fun.

The Greatest Showman

When’s it on? 2 January at 7pm on Channel 4

Perfect for: One last film to get the whole family together before the festive period is officially over for another year.

Romeo + Juliet

When’s it on? 2 January at 10pm on BBC Two