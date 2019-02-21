POLITICS

US 2020 Presidential Candidates: Who Is Running So Far?

While the next US presidential elections won’t be until November 2020, candidates looking to represent their party in the race have started announcing their intentions to run. With Trump as the incumbent leader of the Republican party, the race to represent the Democratic party will be more contested, and more interesting. With a large and diverse group of democrats coming forward, we look at some of their policies and issues they’re expected to run on.

More Videos

#150 - That Independent Spirit (With Gavin Shuker
#150 - That Independent Spirit (With Gavin Shuker
“Led By Donkeys” Campaign Follows Theresa May To
“Led By Donkeys” Campaign Follows Theresa May To
Three Tory MPs Join New Independent Group
Three Tory MPs Join New Independent Group
Three Tory MPs Quit To Join The Independent Group
Three Tory MPs Quit To Join The Independent Group
Senator Bernie Sanders To Run For President
Senator Bernie Sanders To Run For President

Conversations