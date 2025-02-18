'US Backstop' Needed To Secure Peace In Ukraine, Keir Starmer Says

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) during a meeting on the situation in Ukraine and security issues in Europe on February 17, 2025 in Paris, France. Tom Nicholson via Getty Images

A “US backstop” complete with security guarantees is the only way to secure peace in war-torn Ukraine, Keir Starmer said.

Speaking after three hours of emergency talks in Paris with his European counterparts, the prime minister said the country’s security was an “existential question” for their security.

“This is a once in a generation moment for the collective security of our continent,” Starmer said, and a “new era” where countries cannot “cling hopelessly to the comforts of the past”.

His firm words come after the US Trump administration decided to conduct preliminary peace talks with Russia without either Europe or Ukraine at the negotiating table.

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth also stunned the continent by claiming it would have to be responsible for its own security going forward last week.

Starmer said “Europe must play its role” in the matter of securing Ukraine’s sovereignty and preventing “further aggression” from Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“It is an existential question for Europe as a whole, and therefore vital for Britain’s national interests,“the prime minister said.

He added: “I’m prepared to consider committing British forces on the ground alongside others if there is a lasting peace agreement.

“So I will go to Washington next week to meet President Trump and discuss what we see as the key elements of a lasting peace.”

While claiming it was “clear the US is not going to leave Nato”, he said: “Europeans will have to step up, both in terms of spending and the capabilities that we provide.”

Asked if the US had undermined Europe and Ukraine by excluding them from early talks with Russia, Starmer said the States wanted “lasting peace” and so did Kyiv – but that a “US backstop” was needed.

However, the PM did not explain exactly what he meant by a “backstop”, but it could mean air support, intelligence capabilities and logistics.

After their lengthy meeting, Starmer and the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands, as well as European Council president and Nato secretary general failed to commit to a clear plan on peacekeepers in Ukraine.

While Starmer said the UK is ready to deploy its own troops, German chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed it as “completely premature” and the “wrong time” to have such a discussion without Ukraine.

He even said he was a “little irritated” by the topic, although Scholz said he would support increased defence spending if there was a mutual agreement about doing so.

Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen said his country was “open to discussing many things” but far off deploying their old soldiers.

And Polish prime minister Donald Tusk agreed he would not send troops – but did admit the meeting had confirmed it was time for Europe to defend itself more effectively, and that transatlantic relations were clearly in a “new stage”.

