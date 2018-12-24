A Perplexed Brit's Guide To What A US Government Shutdown Actually Means

JPLDesigns via Getty Images

Imagine Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn having such a row in the Commons that it led to hundreds of thousands of public sector workers being told to go home without any pay. On top of this, these temporarily jobless people would have fewer options of how to pass their time – as all government-funded parks and museums would also be closed. It seems far-fetched, but in the US it’s happening now – and not for the first time. A partial government shutdown came into effect after funding expired when the clock struck midnight on Saturday – and it’s not clear when it will end. It’s so serious President Trump has made a big deal of the fact he is staying at the White House to work rather than go and play golf at his resort in Florida.

I will not be going to Florida because of the Shutdown - Staying in the White House! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2018

What is a government shutdown? Pretty much exactly what it sounds like – the closing of (some) government agencies and federally controlled buildings and sites. Those deemed “essential” are spared but employees of the rest (around 40%) are placed on unpaid leave and told not to work. A shutdown results from an impasse in the US government when Republicans and Democrats can’t agree on what should be included in the latest spending bill. What’s it all about? Essentially, it all boils down to Trump’s much-vaunted US-Mexico border wall that Trump says is essential to stop illegal immigration. The President wants a whopping $5billion (£3.95bn) to help fund it, but the Democratic opposition has only offered $1.3 billion (£1bn). Until they can agree on a compromise, the shutdown will continue.

The most important way to stop gangs, drugs, human trafficking and massive crime is at our Southern Border. We need Border Security, and as EVERYONE knows, you can’t have Border Security without a Wall. The Drones & Technology are just bells and whistles. Safety for America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

Despite the disruption, Trump has appeared to savour the prospect of a shutdown over the wall for months. Last week he said he would be “proud” to close down the government.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Border wall prototypes stand in San Diego near the Mexico US border, seen from Tijuana, Mexico.

So how long will it last? No one really knows, and no one really seems in a rush to get it sorted out. Rather than work around the clock to try to end the shutdown, as they had done in the past, the leaders of the House and the Senate effectively closed up shop. But they did not rule out action if a deal were struck. “Listen, anything can happen,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters after he closed the senate’s rare Saturday session hours after it opened. But Trump’s budget director and chief of staff on Sunday said it could continue to January 3, when the new Congress convenes and Democrats take over the house of representatives. “It’s very possible this shutdown will go beyond (December) the 28th and into the new Congress,” Mick Mulvaney said on Fox News Sunday. “I don’t think things are going to move very quickly here for the next few days,” because of the Christmas holiday, added Mulvaney, who serves as director of the office of management and budget and was named acting White House chief of staff 10 days ago. What has actually shut down? Well let’s start with what hasn’t: Social Security cheques will still go out

Troops will remain at their posts

Doctors and hospitals will receive their Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements In fact, virtually every essential US government agency, like the FBI, the border patrol and the coast guard, will remain open. Transportation security administration officers will continue to staff airport checkpoints. But... According to a report by Democrats on the senate appropriations committee, more than 420,000 federal employees deemed essential would continue to work without pay during a partial shutdown, including about 41,000 law enforcement and corrections officers and nearly 150,000 Homeland Security employees. Those working without pay – three days before Christmas – would include about 53,000 Transportation Security Administration workers, 54,000 customs and border protection agents and officers and 42,000 coast guard employees. As many as 5,000 forest service firefighters and 3,600 National Weather Service employees would also continue working, with the expectation that they will be paid back in full once the government reopens. Meanwhile, more than 380,000 employees will be furloughed – including nearly all of Nasa and Housing and Urban Development and 41,000 Commerce Department employees.

Byungsuk Ko / EyeEm via Getty Images The Statue of Liberty will remain open after an emergency injection of state funds.