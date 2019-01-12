US Government Shutdown: What Does This Mean?

The partial shutdown of the US government has entered its 22nd day – now becoming the longest closure in the country’s history.

Donald Trump is said to have privately considered declaring a national emergency to build a wall between the US and Mexico without a new stream of cash from Congress.

However, some of the Republicans have been fiercely debating that idea, and the president has urged Congress to come up with another solution.

“What we’re not looking to do right now is national emergency,” Trump said.

He insisted that he had the authority to do that, adding that he is “not going to do it so fast” because he would still prefer to work out a deal with Congress.

What is a government shutdown?

The closing of (some) government agencies and federally controlled buildings and sites.

Those deemed “essential” are spared but employees of the rest (around 40%) are placed on unpaid leave and told not to work.

A shutdown results from an impasse in the US government when Republicans and Democrats can’t agree on what should be included in the latest spending bill.

Why is this happening?

Trump and US congress have clashed over the American president’s call for five billion dollars (£3.9 billion) to build a border wall with Mexico and he has refused to approve a budget unless it includes funds for a wall on the Mexican border.

The Democrats have described the leader’s financial demands as “costly” and immoral.

The dispute has affected nine of 15 cabinet-level departments and dozens of agencies, including the departments of Homeland Security, transportation, the interior, agriculture, state and justice, as well as national parks and forests.

Who has been affected?

More than 800,000 federal employees have seen their jobs disrupted, many of whom have been forced to continue working without pay.

On Friday, some of these workers - including prison guards, airport staff and FBI agents - missed their first salaries of the year.