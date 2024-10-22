US Governor Calls Out Elon Musk’s Plan To Give $1 Million To Voters Who Sign His Petition

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (Democrat) has called billionaire Elon Musk’s plan to award $1 million daily to voters who sign his America PAC petition ahead of Election Day “deeply concerning.”

“I think there are real questions with how he is spending money in this race. How the dark money is flowing, not just into Pennsylvania but apparently now into the pockets of Pennsylvanians,” Shapiro said Sunday on NBC News’ Meet the Press. “That is deeply concerning.”

Advertisement

Shapiro explained that despite the pair having differing political views, the Tesla mogul has the “right” to be vocal about his views.

“He’s made it very, very clear that he supports Donald Trump. I don’t obviously, we have a difference of opinion,” he said. “I don’t deny him that right.”

Regardless, Shapiro stressed that Musk’s petition “raises serious questions that folks may want to take a look at.”

Elsewhere in the interview, NBC News’ Kristen Welker questioned Shapiro about whether Musk’s plans are legal, to which he declined to assess.

Advertisement

“I think it’s something that law enforcement can take a look at,” he told Welker.

On Saturday, Musk, a known supporter of former President Trump, announced the petition at an America PAC event in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Musk is asking people to sign his petition, which supports free speech and the right to bear arms, to get his fans in swing states to the polls.

Only registered voters of the key swing states are eligible to sign the petition. They must also pledge to support the First and Second Amendments to qualify for the giveaway.

“We are going to be awarding $1 million randomly to people who have signed the petition,” Musk, who holds a net worth of nearly $250 billion, said at the town hall event. “One of the challenges we’re having is how do we get the public to know about this petition because the legacy media won’t report on it.”

Watch a clip from Shapiro’s Meet the Press interview below.