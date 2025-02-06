Usher Reveals His Heartfelt Reason Behind Missing The Grammy Awards

Usher appears on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Tuesday in Burbank, California. Warner Bros. TV via Getty Images

Usher is sharing his heartfelt reasoning behind his decision to miss Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

On Tuesday, while speaking on the Jennifer Hudson Show, the artist, born Usher Raymond IV, candidly explained his choice to skip the ceremony.

“I just feel like with everything that’s happened with the wildfires here in Los Angeles, it really wasn’t a celebratory moment for me,” the singer reflected.

He went on to express that he felt the need to “honour” those who were impacted by the devastating natural disaster.

The eight-time Grammy winner further emphasised that celebrities should devote “every bit of time and attention to the people that have lost everything”.

“I think it’s a responsible duty for all of us as artists and creators to find ways and to find solutions,” he said. “It’s so hard to look outside and then go inside and celebrate. I couldn’t do it.”

The Yeah singer was deliberate in his decision, wanting to ensure that his presence didn’t come off as “disrespectful in any way” to those who have been impacted. Usher continued, making it clear that his remarks were in no way intended as a slight to the Academy or those artists who chose to attend the event.

“I know people who have lost everything,” he shared, expressing the collective weight felt by the community. “We’re hurting for them.”

