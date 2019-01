NEWS

Using My Music To Change My Environment Away From Gangs

Simeon Moore was once a member of one of Birmingham’s most notorious gangs, the Johnson Crew. But after spells in prison and learning about his history and black history, Simeon vowed to change his environment through his music, launching a YouTube channel that looks to open communication within the community he lives in and changing perceptions, showing that there is another way than the gang culture glamorised in rap music.