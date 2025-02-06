ParentsChildrenshoppingValentine's Day

17 Valentine's Gifts For Kids That They'll Use Again And Again

From Lego sets to heart-print clogs, these ideas won't break the bank.
Valentine's Day is fast approaching. If you want to buy your kids a little gift to spread the love, here are some suggestions.
Valentine’s Day (14 Feb) is fast approaching. And if you want to spread the love to your little ones this year, we’ve got you covered.

Here, we’ve scoured the web for some delightful Valentine’s-themed treats that the kids in your life will not only love – but will be able to use time and time again.

From cute heart print clothes (baby sleepsuits, pjs and clogs? Yes please!) to love-themed Lego sets and everything in between, here are 17 gift ideas for the special little people in your life.

1
Next
I heart these clogs from Next. (And your kids will too.)

These marble-effect clogs come with cute little hearts in blue and pink. Kids tend to love this style of shoe as they're comfy and also easy to slip on and off. I predict they'll live in these all spring.

Buy them now for £11-14
2
Hamleys
Is there a child out there who wouldn't want a sticker stamper?!

If there's one thing that's indisputable it's that kids love stickers. And they also typically love stamps. So this budget-friendly buy is sure to be a firm favourite. And, bonus: it'll keep them busy for ages. (Suitable for 3+ years)

Buy it now for £9.99
3
Next
Because babies deserve something lovely too...

This warm and super soft sleepsuit is made from a micro fleece fabric with a zip fastened front for easy dressing – oh, and finished with built-in feet. (Sizes available: newborn - 3yrs)

Buy it now for £12-14
4
Mamas and Papas
You won't regret buying this calming Toniebox night light.

We've got one of these and we use it every night. The sheep can be easily recharged and can either sit next to your little one's bed or on the Toniebox (which you can buy separately here) where it plays 90-mins of calming music. Bliss!

Buy it for £34.99
5
Build A Bear
Build your very own talking Stitch toy.

With a new Lilo & Stitch movie set to crash into cinemas later this year, this heart-covered customisable Stitch plush is sure to be a hit with your Ohana. You can customise him with clothes, sounds, scents and accessories (including a red rose bouquet).

Buy now from £38
6
Rockahula
These love heart clips are the definition of cute.

A pack of two scarlet red glittery hearts, set upon pretty pink grosgrain ribbon wrapped snap clips. These adorable glittery heart shaped clips are suitable for kids aged 3 and up.

Buy this for £6.50
7
The Entertainer
Bluey fans will love this magnetic tile set of the Heeler house.

This 46-piece construction set includes a magnetic Bluey and Bingo figure. You can play with them in their home or place them on the magnetic swing or dance mat and make them move. So much fun – and a great sharing present if you've got more than one child. (Suitable for ages 3+)

Buy it now for £59.99
8
The Entertainer
This colour-changing Hot Wheels truck is SO cool.

Dunk the truck into icy cold water to completely change the colour then change it back with very warm water – hours of endless fun for your Hot Wheels-loving kid. (Suitable for ages 3+)

Buy it for £8
9
Lego
How sweet is this love bear Lego set?

These love bears (complete with heart-shaped noses!) come with flowers and a heart-shaped accessory. This adorable animal toy makes a fun bedroom display for kids aged 9 and over.

Buy them for £12.99
10
Asda George
These Valentine's jammies are all kinds of adorable.

Heart pjs are not just for Valentine's day. These lovely pyjamas will last ages (well, until they grow out of them anyway) and we love the traditional style, too.

Buy for £9.
11
The Entertainer
Buy this gold Fuggler teddy bear if you dare.

Nightmarish toys are fast becoming a *thing* – and kids love 'em. This one is handily (kind of) Valentine's themed. The teeth are something else. Suitable for ages 4 years +.

Buy it now for £8
12
Hamleys
This bargain heart-shaped bead set will keep them busy for hours.

Budding jewellery makers will love this wooden bead set from the toy pros at Melissa & Doug. Five colourful cords and over 150 wooden beads allow for endless combinations. Suitable for ages 3+.

Buy it now for £10.99
13
Lego
Let them build their own Valentine's flowers.

Forget real flowers... This easy-to-assemble Lego set comes with two red blooms, green leaves and length-adjustable stems. Suitable from 7 years old and they can play with it over and over again.

Buy it for £12.99
14
Hamleys
You can't really go wrong with this gift for gamers...

Roses are red, so is this Playstation controller. What's not to love?

Buy it for £69.99
15
Debenhams
Give the gift of a calming heart (bear).

Care Bears are having a moment (again) and this cheery, scented bear is all about helping her friends find peace and calm in their hearts. Love that. Suitable from 3 years old.

Buy it for £24.99
16
Hamleys
Is there anything better than bubbles?

Well yes, actually. THESE BUBBLES!! With this magnificent bubbles kit your kids can blow, grow and even throw these extremely cool bubbles – prepare for endless amounts of fun. Suitable for ages 3+.

Buy now for £18
17
Hamleys
Say hello to the next generation Furby.

Care Bears aren't the only nostalgic toy having a revival. The humble Furby is back and it's undergone something of an upgrade. This one features 5 voice activated modes and over 600 responses to discover, including lights, sounds, and 10 unique songs. Whew. (Even better, it's currently on sale!)

Buy it now for £56.24 (was £74.99)
