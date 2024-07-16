Vaughan Gething Quits As Welsh First Minister After Just Four Months

Vaughan Gething is seen ahead of the arrival of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the Senedd on July 11. Chris Jackson via Getty Images

Vaughan Gething has quit as the Welsh first minister after just four months in the job.

His shock announcement came after four ministers in his government resigned this morning amid the ongoing row over donations to his Labour leadership campaign.

Gething had refused to resign in June after losing a vote of no confidence in the Welsh Senedd.

In a statement, he said: “Having been elected as leader of my party in March, I had hoped that over the summer a period of reflection, rebuilding and renewal could take place under my leadership.

“I recognise now that this is not possible. It has been the honour of my life to do this job even for a few short months.”

Gething had accepted £200,000 from David John Neal, the owner of Dauson Environmental Group, who had been twice convicted for environmental offences.

In a separate row, Gething was also accused of potentially misleading the Covid inquiry by suggesting internal WhatsApp messages be deleted.

Gething said the messages were about Labour Party matters not official government operations.

In his resignation letter to Gething earlier today, Jeremy Miles, the cabinet secretary of economy, energy and the Welsh language, said the controversies had become “a distraction from the important work of the Welsh government and is damaging our party”.

Andrew RT Davies MS, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said: “Vaughan Gething’s resignation is long overdue.

“But there can be no doubt that his Labour colleagues, from those who resigned today all the way up to Keir Starmer, have stood by his side, and are culpable for the breakdown in governance in Wales.