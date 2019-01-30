Vegans, vegetarians and anyone else who eats a primarily plant-based diet have heard it all before: how is that salad going to fill you up? Where’s the rest of your meal? Are you not starving?

Well now, they have the last laugh, as a study has found an animal-friendly diet is actually the best choice if you want to feel full after clearing your plate. Sorry, meat eaters.

The findings, published in the journal ‘Nutrients’, found a vegan diet also promotes beneficial gut hormones and helps regulate blood sugar and maintain a stable weight. Where’s the hitch?

