Recipe books are a great way to expand your culinary repertoire – that is, until you realise each dish requires you to buy 20 obscure ingredients you’ll probably never use again.

But vegans (and newbies trying Veganuary) can breathe a sigh of relief, because new recipe book ‘So Vegan In 5’ demonstrates how to make delicious dishes with just five ingredients, keeping costs (and stress levels) to a minimum.

Created by Roxy Pope and Ben Pook, of the ‘So Vegan’ YouTube channel, the recipes are designed with accessibility in mind, aiming to dispel myths that vegan food is complicated.

[Read More: 6 vegan food swaps to see you through Veganuary]

So what are you waiting for? Try out the five recipes below:

Apricot And Rosemary Nut Roast