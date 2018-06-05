Vegemite Smoothie Exists And It's Caused Quite The Stir

Vegemite has been added to a smoothie, in a move that’s dividing friendship groups and families like there’s no tomorrow. (Just kidding, but it is proving pretty controversial.)
Smoothie company Boost Juice recently launched a Vegemite smoothie made up of banana, dates, chocolate, low fat milk, vanilla yoghurt and ice - with a hint of the popular Australian breakfast spread.
Janine Allis from Boost described the drink’s flavour as similar to salted caramel. “I know what you are thinking. Yuk. But they are actually quite nice, similar to a salted caramel,” she tweeted. “If you do not like it we will replace it.”
Unsurprisingly, the internet had a lot to say about the creation.
There were those who were far from impressed.
But those who tried it seemed pretty impressed.
One Twitter user said the smoothie tasted “good” but caveated that he could barely taste the Vegemite. “I watched them put the Vegemite in, or else I wouldn’t believe it was there. I think they were going for a homeopathic ‘less is more’ thing,” he said.
For UK fans of Vegemite, sadly the smoothies are only available in Australia for now, however we know it’s only a matter of time before someone makes Marmite smoothies happen. Brace yourselves.