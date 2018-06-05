Vegemite Smoothie Exists And It's Caused Quite The Stir

Vegemite has been added to a smoothie, in a move that’s dividing friendship groups and families like there’s no tomorrow. (Just kidding, but it is proving pretty controversial.)

Smoothie company Boost Juice recently launched a Vegemite smoothie made up of banana, dates, chocolate, low fat milk, vanilla yoghurt and ice - with a hint of the popular Australian breakfast spread.

Janine Allis from Boost described the drink’s flavour as similar to salted caramel. “I know what you are thinking. Yuk. But they are actually quite nice, similar to a salted caramel,” she tweeted. “If you do not like it we will replace it.”

Unsurprisingly, the internet had a lot to say about the creation.

There were those who were far from impressed.