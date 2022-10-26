Victoria Beckham has had her say on those rumours about her potentially reuniting with the Spice Girls for a performance at Glastonbury.

For the chart-topping group’s most recent live shows, they performed as a four-piece, with Victoria choosing not to reform with her former bandmates due to other commitments, namely her fashion business.

However, Spice Girls singer Melanie C has admitted she thinks there’s one gig that Posh would be unable to turn down, and that’s if the band were asked to perform during the Legends slot at Glastonbury.

With the line-up for next year’s festival yet to be announced, the Spice Girls have repeatedly been back in the headlines regarding whether they could perform, which Victoria was asked about during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Victoria performing with the Spice Girls at the London Olympics in 2012 Steve Russell via Getty Images

However, she definitely didn’t give fans the answer they were looking for.

“You know, I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls, but you know, I think with everything else that I’ve got going on, with my fashion and my beauty line, four children… I just couldn’t commit to that,” she explained.

“But I had so much fun in the Spice Girls, I love the girls, I really really enjoy singing Spice Girls if I’m doing karaoke, but I think I’d better leave it there.”

The Spice Girls pictured in 1997 Pool ARNAL/CHARRIAU via Getty Images

During the same interview, Victoria also shared one of her few fashion regrets, revealing there’s one particular outfit that still “haunts” her.

She also did a countdown of her favourite Spice Girls songs, which ended in a bit of a blunder on her part that she appeared not to notice…