David Beckham Reminds Victoria Of Night She'd Probably Rather Forget With Cheeky Birthday Card

Victoria Beckham was reminded of a night she’d probably rather forget courtesy of husband David as she celebrated her 48th birthday on Sunday.
Her birthday card from Becks featured a picture from a particularly messy night she’d once enjoyed, showing her led on the floor next to a toilet.
Victoria shared a snap of David’s cheeky card with her followers as she also confirmed that it was her who’d had a “sleepover with the toilet”.
“Yes this is me!” she wrote on her Instagram Story.
“I love my birthday card @davidbeckham.”
The former Spice Girl also marked her birthday with a throwback to her early days, posting a photo from her ninth birthday to Instagram, writing: “Feels like yesterday!”
She also showed off her elegant celebrations on social media which featured silver and pink balloons, an array of flowers including a bouquet of pink roses and a pot of orchids as well as a collection of presents.
David also described her as the “most amazing wife, mummy & Business woman” and wished her an “amazing day” as he shared a photo of them together kissing on the beach to Instagram.
He also shared a snap from Victoria’s birthday dinner on his Story.
Posh also posted a video of her 10-year-old daughter Harper reading out a special message she had written in the birthday card to her mother where she calls her the “best mummy in the whole world”.
Victoria captioned the post: “Feeling like a very blessed and loved mummy today on my birthday. I love you so much Harper Seven.”
Her son Romeo, 19, also shared a photo of him and his parents out at dinner and wrote: “Happy birthday to the best mum in the world love u so much @victoriabeckham.”
Her 17-year-old son Cruz opted for a throwback photo of him as a child being held by Victoria, who is sporting a blonde choppy bob haircut.
He said: “U da best mum, I love you, happy birthday.”
Victoria’s eldest child Brooklyn, 23 – who married US heiress Nicola Peltz at a lavish wedding held at her family home in Palm Beach, Florida, last week – also shared a photo of her dancing to wish her a happy birthday.