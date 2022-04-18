David Beckham Reminds Victoria Of Night She'd Probably Rather Forget With Cheeky Birthday Card

Victoria Beckham was reminded of a night she’d probably rather forget courtesy of husband David as she celebrated her 48th birthday on Sunday.

Her birthday card from Becks featured a picture from a particularly messy night she’d once enjoyed, showing her led on the floor next to a toilet.

Advertisement

Victoria shared a snap of David’s cheeky card with her followers as she also confirmed that it was her who’d had a “sleepover with the toilet”.

Victoria Beckham was reminded of this night by husband David Instagram

“Yes this is me!” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Advertisement

“I love my birthday card @davidbeckham.”

The former Spice Girl also marked her birthday with a throwback to her early days, posting a photo from her ninth birthday to Instagram, writing: “Feels like yesterday!”

Advertisement

She also showed off her elegant celebrations on social media which featured silver and pink balloons, an array of flowers including a bouquet of pink roses and a pot of orchids as well as a collection of presents.

David also described her as the “most amazing wife, mummy & Business woman” and wished her an “amazing day” as he shared a photo of them together kissing on the beach to Instagram.

He also shared a snap from Victoria’s birthday dinner on his Story.

Victoria and David enjoyed a birthday meal Instagram

Posh also posted a video of her 10-year-old daughter Harper reading out a special message she had written in the birthday card to her mother where she calls her the “best mummy in the whole world”.

Advertisement

Victoria captioned the post: “Feeling like a very blessed and loved mummy today on my birthday. I love you so much Harper Seven.”

Her son Romeo, 19, also shared a photo of him and his parents out at dinner and wrote: “Happy birthday to the best mum in the world love u so much @victoriabeckham.”

Her 17-year-old son Cruz opted for a throwback photo of him as a child being held by Victoria, who is sporting a blonde choppy bob haircut.

He said: “U da best mum, I love you, happy birthday.”