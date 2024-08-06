Victoria Beckham Stands By Debatable 'Working Class' Claim Despite Her Husband David's Doubts

David and Victoria Beckham pictured together last year via Associated Press

Despite her husband’s well-documented doubt, Victoria Beckham is reaffirming her claims of having had a “working-class” upbringing.

The former Spice Girl spoke candidly about her childhood in an interview with actor Nicole Kidman that was recently published in Vogue Australia.

During the interview, Victoria once again recalled being driven to school in a Rolls-Royce, but said that wasn’t indicative of her family’s finances at the time.

“I came from a working-class background, and so my dad, in the ’80s, he was an entrepreneur, he started his business with my mum at the kitchen table and he did very well, so he bought himself a Rolls-Royce,” she explained.

“We went to a regular school and we didn’t live in a big house, and the minute he made money, he went and bought himself a Rolls-Royce. One day we’d go to school in the Rolls-Royce and one day we’d go in the van because he’d still work, he was an electrical wholesaler, and he was very much a worker.”

Victoria went on to note that she and her two siblings, Christian and Louise, would frequently “beg” their father to take them to school in the van so that they wouldn’t seem ostentatious.

“Like, we were mortified at the idea of going in the Rolls-Royce. How things have changed!” she said. “Nowadays, I’d be like, don’t worry about the van, let’s go in the Roller! But in those days, we just wanted to fit in.”

As fans may recall, Victoria’s claims about her family became a hot topic last year by way of a viral scene from Beckham, Netflix’s docuseries about her husband, soccer legend David Beckham.

When his wife described her parents as “very working class”, he sternly reminded her to “be honest.” It was only then that she acknowledged her father owning a Rolls-Royce.

The Beckhams later spoofed the scene in an Uber Eats commercial released as part of a campaign for the 2024 Super Bowl in February. Victoria even wore a T-shirt bearing the phrase “My dad has a Rolls-Royce” in the ad.

Though her husband of 25 years may have some lingering questions about her early life, Victoria says their marriage is stronger than ever.

“I have a husband I very much am still in love with, possibly more than when we first met. We really laugh,” she told Nicole in their Vogue Australia interview.