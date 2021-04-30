Victoria Beckham Sums Up Everyone's Thoughts About The Reality Of Lockdown Home-Schooling

Victoria Beckham has admitted she didn’t exactly have the easiest time home-schooling her children during lockdown.
Speaking to Evening Standard editor Emily Sheffield for London Rising, Posh said that her daughter Harper had found learning over Zoom “pretty tough”, claiming the nine-year-old and her teenage brother Cruz were both over the moon to now be back at school.
“They were so happy,” the former Spice Girl and fashion designer said. “I mean, our kids love going to school for social friends. They work hard at school. But I’ve never seen my kids so excited to go back to school and it was lovely to see.
“We forget how much they have missed. I think mine actually appreciate school more. Because they’ve seen actually that without it, life was a bit lonely.”
Victoria added: “And how much do we appreciate teachers now? I appreciate teachers so much more, home-schooling is no joke.
“I can run a business. I can sit in a board meeting. No problem. Yeah, home-schooling the kids is really, really, really tough.”
As well as Harper and Cruz, Victoria and husband David are parents to 22-year-old Brooklyn and 18-year-old Romeo.
Brooklyn is now a model and photographer, who last year announced he was engaged to US actor Nicola Peltz, while Romeo recently unveiled his first ever magazine cover, posing for L’Uomo Vogue.
Earlier this week, Victoria made headlines for her reaction to receiving a pair of Crocs in the post from Justin Bieber, which she later admitted she’d “rather die” than wear.