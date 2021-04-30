Victoria Beckham Sums Up Everyone's Thoughts About The Reality Of Lockdown Home-Schooling

Victoria Beckham has admitted she didn’t exactly have the easiest time home-schooling her children during lockdown.

Speaking to Evening Standard editor Emily Sheffield for London Rising, Posh said that her daughter Harper had found learning over Zoom “pretty tough”, claiming the nine-year-old and her teenage brother Cruz were both over the moon to now be back at school.

“They were so happy,” the former Spice Girl and fashion designer said. “I mean, our kids love going to school for social friends. They work hard at school. But I’ve never seen my kids so excited to go back to school and it was lovely to see.

“We forget how much they have missed. I think mine actually appreciate school more. Because they’ve seen actually that without it, life was a bit lonely.”