Victoria Beckham celebrated her 47th birthday in style with a star-studded party in Miami on Friday.
The former Spice Girl was joined by Kim Kardashian at the bash at the grand opening event for The Goodtime Hotel.
‘Happy Birthday @victoriabeckham Love you!!!,’ Kim captioned a snap of the two on her Instagram Stories.
Also at the bash was Victoria’s husband David, Pharrell Williams and Latin superstar Maluma.
Earlier in the evening Victoria was joined by her family for an intimate beach bonfire.
“Thank you @davidbeckham for making my birthday so special,” she wrote on Instagram. “I love you so much!!! Kisses.”
Wishing his wife a happy birthday on Instagram, David wrote: “Happy Birthday mama we love you so much and you deserve the best day ever.. To the best mummy and wife happy 47th birthday @victoriabeckham (I’m still 45 btw) we Love u x.”
Sharing a snap of him posing with his mum, eldest son Brooklyn wrote: “Happy birthday mum xx I love you so so much.”
Earlier in the day Victoria got her celebrations started early when the fashion designer shared a super glam snap shot by fashion photographer Ellen Von Unworth of her her stood on top of a table laden with gift-wrapped birthday gifts.