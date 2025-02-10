Victoria Beckham Is Left Swooning Over Husband David's Latest Steamy Instagram Post

Victoria and David Beckham pictured together in June 2023 Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

Victoria Beckham had an extremely relatable reaction to her husband David’s latest Instagram post.

Last month, David turned heads (and, indeed, set pulses racing) when he unveiled his new underwear campaign with Hugo Boss – prompting a big reaction from his famous wife at the time.

Over the weekend, the football icon shared a photo of himself on Instagram enjoying some downtime after a steam, draped in just a towel and sporting the underwear brand from his recent campaign.

“Easy like Sunday morning,” he wrote, while highlighting the importance of “self care” following a sauna session.

Naturally, it didn’t take long before the likes and comments began pouring in, with Victoria also making her thoughts clear.

The former Spice Girls star reposted David’s picture on her own Instagram story, alongside a snippet of Donna Summer’s Hot Stuff and a swooning “memoji”, to let us all know how she was really feeling.

Victoria reposted David's shirtless picture to let everyone know how she was feeling about it Instagram/Victoria Beckham

Those of us who’ve been following David and Victoria on Instagram for some time will know that the famous couple are always supporting one another’s ventures – and the latter has never been one to shy away from endorsing one of her husband’s scantily clad uploads, either.

In addition to his recent Boss campaign, David unveiled another ad spot over the weekend during the Super Bowl.

He and Matt Damon were seen playing a pair of long-lost twins in a new ad campaign for the lager Stella Artois.

This comes a year after the footballer and his fashion designer wife starred in a different Super Bowl advert, sending up one of their most iconic on-screen moments together.