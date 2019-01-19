Victoria Beckham Admits She'll Feel 'Left Out' During Spice Girls Reunion But Rules Out Tour Cameo

Victoria Beckham has admitted she will feel “left out” when the Spice Girls reunite on tour without her later this year, but has categorically ruled out joining them on stage.

Last year, Posh Spice decided not to be part of the band’s upcoming summer stadium tour, but speculation has been rife she could join them for a cameo appearance at some point - something even Mel B has hinted at.

But in an admission that will further disappoint fans, it seems she is standing firm on her decision.