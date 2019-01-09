Video Of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Being Arrested In 2016 Shown On Iranian State TV

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who turned 40 on Boxing Day, was arrested in 2016 and sentenced to five years in jail in 2017 after being found guilty of espionage, which she denies.

The images were shown as part of a documentary which claimed that BBC Persian was training up journalists in a bid to undermine the state.

A clip of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe being arrested at Tehran airport has been broadcast for the first time on Iranian state TV.

#Iran state TV documentary shows moment of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's arrest at airport before leaving #Iran for UK Arrested in April 2016, British-Iranian Zaghari sentenced to 5 years imprisonment in October 2017 over "anti-state charges" pic.twitter.com/CdZp19AClo

The clip, which appears to have been filmed using a body-worn camera, shows Zaghari-Ratcliffe being taken away from the main section of the airport into a room, before the clip cuts to the mother-of-one being escorted off a bus.

It comes after December 29 marked 1,000 days since the arrest at Imam Khomeini airport on April 3 2016.

This week it emerged that she has had her prison rations cut after announcing her plan to embark on a hunger strike.

She said last week that she intended to begin the strike on Monday January 14, alongside fellow inmate and human rights activist Narges Mohammadi.

But the announcement has led to her medical treatment been denied by Iranian authorities and her weekly Sunday call with her husband was cancelled.

Since she has been detained, her daughter Gabriella has stayed in Iran with family but has sporadic access to her mum, who has dual British-Iranian nationality.

The clip was followed by images of ex-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson erroneously telling a select committee that Zaghari-Ratcliffe was training journalists, which he later retracted, yet Iranian authorities insist his original statements were correct.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe and the BBC have denied this was ever the case, saying she worked briefly for the BBC’s international development charity in an administrative capacity.