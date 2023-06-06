Britain's Got Talent Winner Viggo Venn Pulls Out Of Lorraine Interview At Last Minute

Britain’s Got Talent champion Viggo Venn pulled out of a scheduled interview with Lorraine Kelly at the eleventh hour on Tuesday morning.
On Sunday night, the comedian was crowned the winner of BGT’s 16th series, beating stiff competition from 13-year-old dancer Lillianna Clifton and 14-year-old magician Cillian O’Connor, who finished in second and third place, respectively.
While voting figures show that Viggo was clearly viewers’ favourite, his win didn’t exactly go down well with everyone, with some claiming they heard boos from the studio audience after his name was called by Ant and Dec.
During Tuesday’s edition of Lorraine, the daytime star revealed she had been due to interview Viggo that day, only for him to pull out at the last minute due to ill health.
“Viggo was supposed to be joining me in the studio this morning but unfortunately he’s not feeling too chipper,” she claimed, noting that the comic is in need of a “wee rest” and “hopefully we’ll see him later on”.
As the reigning champion of Britain’s Got Talent, Viggo was awarded a cash prize of £250,000 and a spot on the line-up of this year’s Royal Variety Performance.
Meanwhile, applications are already open for next year’s season of BGT.
The most recent series marked one major change after Bruno Tonioli joined the panel, replacing departing judge David Walliams, who left after a decade with the show following controversy over a leaked recording of him from an audition in 2020.
Check out the full voting figures from this year’s Britain’s Got Talent final here.