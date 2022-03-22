(Clockwise) Vigil, The Responder, Time and The Tourist are all set to return BBC

The BBC has announced that four of its biggest dramas of the last year are set to return for a second series.

Vigil, The Tourist, Time and The Responder will all be making their way back to our screens after proving to be huge hits with audiences.

Submarine murder mystery Vigil, which starred Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie, will return for six new episodes, having been the UK’s most-watched new drama launch since Bodyguard in 2018 when it debuted last August.

The Tourist, which kicked off on New Year’s Day and is the highest-rated drama of 2022 so far, will also be back, and will once again be penned by screenwriters Harry and Jack Williams.

Following its success earlier this year, The Responder will return to film in Liverpool for its second series.

Details about returning casts for these three dramas have yet to be announced.

Time, meanwhile, will welcome a whole new cast for its second run, and will be set in a female prison.

The first series featured Sean Bean as a man sent down for drink-driving, and Stephen Graham as a prison officer who became tangled up in crime himself.

Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer, said of the recommissions: “The BBC is on fire creatively and the return of four of our biggest dramas over the last year demonstrates the sheer scale and range of storytelling on the BBC.”