The Relatable Reason Vinnie Jones Turned Down Deadpool & Wolverine

If you haven’t been living under a soundproofed rock for a while now, you’ve probably heard of the hit movie Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Disney action film featuring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman broke a LOT of box office records straight out the gate, earning $205 million domestically on its opening weekend.

It’s also had the best-ever opening weekend for an R-rated film, beating, er, the original Deadpool’s record in 2016.

Given how much cash his first Deadpool movie raked in, you’d expect any star to jump at the opportunity to work with the duo.

But Vinnie Jones, who plays Juggernaut in the X-Men franchise, turned down an offer to reprise the role in the record-breaking movie.

Why?!

Speaking to Yahoo! Movies in March of this year, the star said, “Funnily enough I just got asked to do Deadpool, the new one now, and I spoke to the director and I just said it’s such a drama putting that suit on mentally and physically.”

“I mean it had its mental toll as well because you’re in it and you can’t do anything all day, you can only drink through a straw. So we couldn’t strike the deal for Deadpool [3],” he admitted (celebs ― they’re just like us).

None of that’s an indication of how much the actor enjoys Marvel’s first R-rated movie, Vinnie hastened to add.

“Deadpool’s my favourite movie of all f***ing time more or less,” he shared. “I really wanted to do it, but they didn’t have the budget to put me in the suit.”

Who got the role instead?

Juggernaut’s character still made his appearance in the Deadpool 2, though he was voiced by Ryan Reynolds (who players the titular character in all three Deadpool movies).

Though CGI was added afterwards, his “body” was played by director David Leitch, GamesRadar reports.

However, in Deadpool & Wolverine, Aaron W. Reed took on the role.