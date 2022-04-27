Viola Davis Addresses 'Incredibly Hurtful' Critics Of Her Michelle Obama Portrayal

Said choices have previously paid off for Viola, who is one of the few performers – and the only Black woman – to have won an Oscar, Emmy and Tony award for acting, putting her within reach of the coveted EGOT status.

In contrast to co-stars Michelle and Gillian, who have received notably better reviews for their work in the Showtime series, Viola said portraying a modern-day political figure is an “almost impossible” challenge.

“Either you’re doing too much or not enough,” she told the BBC, adding that she has not had “any personal contact with Michelle Obama”, who has yet to comment on the series.

The First Lady, which wraps up its 10-episode season in June, is just one of many current and upcoming projects for Viola, who also recently released her memoir, Finding Me.