Violence in Northern Ireland Condemned By Boris Johnson After Another Night Of Unrest

Prime minister Boris Johnson has condemned violence that again broke out on the streets of Northern Ireland, after a bus was hijacked and set on fire. The bus was set alight after being pelted with petrol bombs at the junction of Lanark Way and Shankill Road in west Belfast, the PSNI said. It was one of a number of incidents on Wednesday evening that took place on the peace line street that links the loyalist Shankill Road with the nationalist Springfield Road. Writing on Twitter, Johnson said: “I am deeply concerned by the scenes of violence in Northern Ireland, especially attacks on PSNI who are protecting the public and businesses, attacks on a bus driver and the assault of a journalist. “The way to resolve differences is through dialogue, not violence or criminality.”

Liam McBurney - PA Images via Getty Images The wreckage of a Translink Metrobus on fire on the Shankill Road in Belfast during further unrest.

It follows several nights of unrest in loyalist communities amid tensions over the Northern Ireland Protocol on Brexit and the PSNI’s handling of alleged coronavirus regulation breaches by Sinn Fein at the funeral of republican Bobby Storey. Stones were thrown at police while a press photographer was assaulted nearby during the course of their work on Wednesday evening. Later on Wednesday night, the gates of the peace line on Lanark Way were opened, leading to clashes between loyalists and nationalists. Social media footage captured petrol bombs being thrown from both sides of the wall. First minister Arlene Foster condemned the attacks on Twitter, saying: “There is no justification for violence. It is wrong and should stop.” She later added: “This is not protest. This is vandalism and attempted murder. These actions do not represent unionism or loyalism. “They are an embarrassment to Northern Ireland and only serve to take the focus off the real law breakers in Sinn Fein. My thoughts are with the bus driver.” Deputy first minister and Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said: “Disgraceful scenes of criminality tonight including a potentially lethal attack on bus driver and assault on journalist. “Unequivocal condemnation needed and protests should be called off immediately – police need support not politicking.” Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon described the attack on the bus as “sickening”. She said: “Those attacking their own communities and their own public services are achieving nothing and if this doesn’t stop now it is only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured or killed. “Tonight with deep regret Translink has had to suspended some services in Belfast due to ongoing disturbances. “Thankfully no one has been hurt in this incidence, but those responsible for this attack, and ongoing attacks on the police, need to stop and stop now. “I appeal for calm and call on those destroying their own communities and those fanning the flames to end this recklessness before someone is seriously hurt or killed.”

Charles McQuillan via Getty Images A person looks on as debris burns during clashes at the Springfield Road and Lanark Way interface in Belfast.