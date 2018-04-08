Ministers Denying Austerity Behind Rise In Violent Crime Branded 'Naive'

"There is a real problem here" @sajidjavid on increase of violence in Britain He tells #marr that the Home Secretary tomorrow will announce a strategy that will focus on root causes and early intervention "There is also a role to play for law enforcement" he tells the programme pic.twitter.com/TvZuALyUK5

Home Secretary Amber Rudd was called “naive” for denying cuts to police have been driving the spike in violent crime on Britain’s streets.

Ministers took the airwaves on Sunday in a bid to tear down claims by Labour that the loss of 21,000 officers since 2010 was behind the rise in knife and gun crime plaguing mainly London.

Rudd used a Sunday Telegraph article to counter what she called “the same arguments and criticisms” by pointing out crime was actually lower in 2010.

“In the early 2000s, when serious violent crimes were at their highest, police numbers were rising,” said Rudd.

“In 2008, when knife crime was far greater than the lows we saw in 2013-14, police numbers were close to the highest we’d seen in decades.”

But in an interview with the Andrew Marr Show, Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner said Rudd was “naive” and was trying to “stick her head in the sand”.

Emergency plans to extend stop and search are in a tough package of measures the Rudd will be announcing on Monday. She also plans to challenge social media companies to do more to rid the web of gang-related content

For the first time ever, the murder rate in London has overtaken that of New York’s, with Scotland Yard launching 56 murder investigations this year alone.